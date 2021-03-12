Lightning takes out internet at Effingham convenience store: 'Did she just blow up?'

A lightning strike Thursday at approximately 8:20 a.m. halted gas service at an Effingham convenience store.

Chelsea Branaman was just starting her workday, dispensing a drink for a drive-thru customer at Kirby Foods IGA Midtown Fuels on West Jefferson Avenue, when she heard what she thought was an explosion. It was a lightning strike close to the store.

"It was so loud I looked over at Tina and thought, did she just blow up?," Branaman said.

"I was on the intercom taking an order and the sound magnified through the speaker and I let go of the speaker and jumped way back," Tina Poe said. "My blood pressure went sky high. I thought I was hit."

Poe said after the lightning strike the store wasn't able to process credit or debit card payments.

"We can only take cash right now," Poe said Thursday morning.

The close strike also disabled the gas pumps, forcing workers to put cones in front of every gas island. Branaman stood under the gas island canopy with her umbrella after the storm went through, telling people trying to get gas the pumps didn't work.

"It really paralyzed us," Poe said.