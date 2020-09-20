Lincoln Correctional inmates grow pumpkins for kindergarten students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When COVID-19 stopped Lincoln kindergarten students from going on their annual field trip to a pumpkin patch the offenders at Lincoln Correctional Center decided they could help.

Friday Christian Tanner, food service program manager with the Lincoln Correctional Center, delivered over 100 small pumpkins to Central Elementary and other elementary schools in Lincoln.

The idea started early in the growing season and the inmates were determined to have a crop for the kids.

"We made 30 mounds and thought we would have over 100 but we harvested nearly 300. They were excited to give back," said Tanner.

"They were diligent about this project and would make sure there were no weeds and nothing would be mowed over. For many it gave them a sense of pride in helping others," continued Tanner.

Tanner said the Illinois Department of Corrections is always looking for ways in giving back to the community. This year they have donated cucumbers and other vegetables to area food pantries.

Kelly Bogdanic, principal at Central, said she appreciates the effort of making the best out of a bad situation.