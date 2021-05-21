Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good evening everyone! This week reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give a sneak peak into an exciting Sunday story on festivals returning after a year of cancellations.
A little PSA for our subscribers, we are changing our publishing schedule. Starting today 'Long Story Short' will be published at 5 p.m. on Fridays across our three news sites. We hate making sudden changes like this, but we hope moving the publishing date around will help us stay on schedule better.
To read more on any of the stories mentioned in Long Story Short, visit The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short:
Central Illinois is a new hub of electric vehicle tech. Here’s what’s next.
Mattoon approves water rate increase, hears nuisance ordinance update.
Decatur City Council OKs $39,900 Decatur Civic Center usage study.
Indian COVID-19 variant confirmed in Bloomington-Normal.
State Board of Education calls for in-person learning next school year & REAX: Central Illinois superintendents react to return of in-person teaching.
Unit 5 hires director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
This $5 million playground is coming to Normal.
Illini beat writer James Boyd grateful for the journey that brought him back to Central Illinois.
Charleston football finishes with winning record for first time since 2012.
St. Teresa’s Tom Noonan resigns as boys basketball coach; will join Millikin staff.
Decatur former veterinary office manager gets 48 months probation for stealing $331,000.
Champaign officer with Decatur ties killed in shooting; another officer wounded.
