Marijuana is no longer a ‘dirty little secret.’ Weed sales are soaring in Illinois, and the pandemic is helping.

There’s no way to know how much of that bump came directly from the pandemic, since this is Illinois’ first year of sales. But other states with more mature marijuana markets also are seeing sales climb.

In the second quarter, total marijuana sales in Colorado were up 17% over the same period last year, according to data from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Cannabis consumers are home more, and that encourages more frequent use, said Bethany Gomez, managing director of cannabis research firm Brightfield Group.

“Even prior to the pandemic, what we found was alcohol was a lot more for celebratory purposes,” she said. “But cannabis was your dirty little secret, or something that you would use at home by yourself to relax at the end of the day.”

“It’s something that encourages you to stay home and on your couch and relaxing.”

In a survey of 3,500 cannabis consumers, 27% said they used only marijuana when relaxing at home, and 55% said they used alcohol and marijuana, according to Brightfield Group. Just 11% of respondents said they only drank alcohol while at home.

Johnston-Smith and her husband fit that trend. They’ve taken money they might have spent on social activities and alcohol and used it to buy marijuana.