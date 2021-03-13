Maroa-Forsyth Middle Schooler takes first in 43rd Regional Spelling Bee

DECATUR — Maroa-Forsyth Middle School student Arnav Kolluru secured the first-place spot in the Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday morning.
The seventh-grader in the 17th round correctly spelled "bonobo," a word for a black-haired and black-faced chimpanzee found in the rainforests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Sponsored by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education #39, the 43rd annual competition kicked off at 9 a.m. in Richland Community College's Schilling Center.
Kolluru's performance landed him the regional and qualified him for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The first wave of the national bee will take place virtually and the top 15 will move on to an in-person competition in Orlando, Florida.
Kolluru's spelling tactics haven't changed much compared to performances in past spelling bees, as the seventh-grader has become known to spell each word a bit slower than other competitors. Additionally, in most cases he would make sure to ask for each word's definition, part of speech, language of origin and for it to be used in a sentence, just to be absolutely sure.
In preparation, Kolluru sunk hours into studying the list of recommended words provided to each competitor by The E.W. Scripps Company, although "it's not guaranteed that all of the words in that list will be asked in the bee," he said.
Extra practice came from reading the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary, an additional study resource recommended by Scripps, Kolluru said. Reflecting on the first-place finish, the seventh-grader said none of the words gave him too much trouble, although he doesn't think he'll ever fully adjust to speaking in front of a crowd.
The victory didn't come too easy, however, as 21 other students fought hard to finish on top. Words that caused trip-ups included "fraudulent" spelled incorrectly as "frodulent" during round eight, and "emulate" incorrectly spelled as "immulate."
Heath Allen, a fifth-grader of Sangamon Valley Middle School, took third after mistakenly spelling "ottoman" with an "o" instead of the "a." Taking second place was Dennis Lab School seventh-grader Seamus Jordan, who spelled the word "pilgrimages" with an extra "m."
"I studied quite a bit for county, but not that much for regionals because I knew I probably wasn't going to win," Jordan said, adding that he plans to study a bit harder once it comes time for next year's competition.
The 22 students competing Saturday morning earned their spot by first winning at their school's spelling bee and moving on to a competition at the county level, said Regional Superintendent of Schools Matthew Snyder. Then the number of students who moved on to the regional competition was based on population size of each county.
Nine students from Macon County competed in Saturday's bee, as it's the largest county in the region. The regional winner in the past would move on to the national competition in Washington, D.C., Snyder said, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused there to be changes this year, prompting the virtual competition to be held next followed by an in-person bee in Orlando in July with a much smaller number of spellers.
"The kids this year were excellent spellers," Snyder said. "There were quite a few rounds and kids that have been in this spelling bee for several years, and we were expecting it to be a tough competition."
PHOTOS: 42nd Annual Macon County Bee
