Mayor Lightfoot, police brass address criticism over response to looting that rocked Chicago but concern remains: ‘We’re setting ourselves up for a three-peat Chicago doesn’t want'

Another issue in the early hours of Monday, several sources said, was a failure to raise downtown bridges sooner to cut off access to some of the city’s top shopping areas on the Near North Side.

Huynh, the police spokeswoman, said officers on the scene wanted the bridges raised “immediately” after they arrived, but referred questions to the Chicago Department of Transportation. That department’s spokesman, Michael Claffey, said the city right away deployed 30 employees to raise all 14 downtown bridges, but the bridges did not begin to go up until 4 a.m.

Lightfoot and Brown said that issue would be addressed as well, with police better coordinating with city officials to make a decision on raising them quicker and limiting access to downtown.

On last Sunday night, Hopkins said, what the city seemed to try was a step late, and little seemed to work.

“We waited for the looters to get tired, the stores and shelves to be empty, and the looting stopped,” he said. “We simply had no ability to stop it ourselves, period.”

“It was an endless game of whack-a-mole where the moles never really got whacked,” he said.