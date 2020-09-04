Mikal Smith, son of coach Lovie Smith, indicted on charges of sex trafficking and operating a prostitution ring

Mikal Smith, who coached alongside his father, Lovie Smith, with the Chicago Bears, faces multiple charges related to sex trafficking and operating a prostitution ring.
According to an indictment issued Aug. 24 by the Arizona State Grand Jury, Mikal Smith, 43, faces charges including conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering, pandering, threatening or intimidating, and receiving earnings of a prostitute. He and co-defendant Aprel Rasmussen are accused of operating a prostitution ring around Phoenix and its suburbs from Dec. 1, 2018, to Sept. 19, 2019.
“Smith is accused of using constant surveillance and threats of retaliation to keep the victim under his control,” according to a tweet Thursday from the account of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Smith and Rasmussen are accused of encouraging a victim to engage in prostitution. Smith is accused of encouraging Rasmussen to do the same and of threatening her and another victim.
Smith was released Thursday on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Smith played college football at Arizona for two seasons and transferred to earn his degree from Carthage College in Wisconsin. He joined his father on the Bears staff as defensive quality control coach in 2010 and moved up to nickelbacks coach in 2012.
Lovie Smith coached the Bears from 2004-12, leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2006 season. He coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-15, then took over as Illinois head coach in March 2016.
After the Bears fired his father, Mikal Smith worked for the Dallas Cowboys as a nickelbacks coach in 2013. He then joined his dad for two seasons with the Bucs.
