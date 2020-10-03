More than 300,000 Illinoisans stricken with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, officials say

Illinois has surpassed 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the global pandemic hit last spring, state health officials on Saturday said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,442 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.
There have now been 300,088 known cases and 8,774 deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began, according to the state’s coronavirus response website.
On Friday, Illinois issued a "warning list,'' of 28 counties that were considered at a “warning level” for the coronavirus. The counties on the warning list were put there after surpassing two more metrics such as the number of cases per 100,000 people and test positivity rates.
The warning list came out as the state on Friday reported 2,206 new known cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths connected to the virus. The death toll was the highest daily count since late June, but still far below the 24-hour numbers reported during the pandemic’s peak in June.
Meanwhile, with Election Day fast approaching and voting underway, apprehension is surging in Washington after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced they had taken ill with the virus as well as Trump’s senior aide Hope Hicks and former adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Also on Friday, University of Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week attending a White House Rose Garden ceremony with President Trump without wearing a mask.
Earlier Saturday, Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said he tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the third Republican senator to report a positive test this week, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.
White House officials and doctors stoked new questions Saturday about how sick Trump has been with COVID-19 and when he became ill, as the president's medical team suggested Trump had been sick for a day and a half before he announced his infection early Friday morning.
The new timeline, if accurate, would mean Trump held a rally and fundraiser in Minnesota on Wednesday and an intimate fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday while knowing he was sick, potentially exposing supporters, employees and others.
The White House quickly attempted to walk back some of the doctors' comments, claiming that Trump was diagnosed Thursday evening, not earlier, as the medical team had indicated at a Saturday briefing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president is being treated.
At the same time, however, others in Trump's circle confirmed Trump had been considerably sicker than previously announced, enough so that he required supplemental oxygen on Friday morning after laboring to breathe.
The contradictions and the administration's long record of providing false or opaque information fueled mounting confusion about Trump's illness and whether he is in real danger.
"He's the president, and the country has a right to know. I'd like to see more information," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
At the Walter Reed briefing, Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, and other doctors pronounced themselves "cautiously optimistic" about Trump's health. They said his breathing was normal and his fever was resolving.
A few minutes later, however, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows offered a dimmer assessment to White House reporters.
"The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care," Meadows said. "We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
