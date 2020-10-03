More than 300,000 Illinoisans stricken with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, officials say

At the same time, however, others in Trump's circle confirmed Trump had been considerably sicker than previously announced, enough so that he required supplemental oxygen on Friday morning after laboring to breathe.

The contradictions and the administration's long record of providing false or opaque information fueled mounting confusion about Trump's illness and whether he is in real danger.

"He's the president, and the country has a right to know. I'd like to see more information," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

At the Walter Reed briefing, Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, and other doctors pronounced themselves "cautiously optimistic" about Trump's health. They said his breathing was normal and his fever was resolving.

A few minutes later, however, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows offered a dimmer assessment to White House reporters.

"The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care," Meadows said. "We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

