Morton man killed in wrong-way, three-vehicle accident on Interstate 74
Morton man killed in wrong-way, three-vehicle accident on Interstate 74

EAST PEORIA — A Morton man was killed Wednesday night in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 74, according to authorities.

The accident happened about 7:15 p.m. east of milepost 99, near the I-74 and Interstate 474 interchange.

According to Illinois State Police, the 62-year-old victim was driving a 2019 gray Subaru west in the eastbound lanes of I-74 when it struck the rear axle of a Kenworth semi-trailer truck.

The semi was in the eastbound left lane and its driver attempted to avoid a crash, according to state police.

Following the collision, the Subaru spun and came to rest in the left ditch. The driver of a third vehicle, a 2006 blue Toyota, drove into the right ditch to avoid a collision.

The Toyota had been in the right eastbound lane, next to the truck. Drivers of those two vehicles were not listed as being injured.

Further identification of the victim was being withheld, pending notification of relatives.

This story will be updated.

