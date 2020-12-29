Moultrie Co. reports 2 more COVID deaths

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County health officials on Monday announced the COVID-related passing of two more residents, a man and woman in their 80s.

The deaths bring the county’s total to 16 since the pandemic began. A total of 1,214 residents have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported an additional 105 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,074 among 942,362 cases and more than 13 million test results.

The IDPH on Monday reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 was 7.2%. That is three-tenths of a percentage point lower than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported on Dec. 23, the last day IDPH released COVID data before the holiday weekend. That makes one week of rates below 8%.

At the end of Sunday, there were 4,243 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a decrease of 350 from Dec. 23.

There were 884 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Sunday night, a decrease of 69 from Dec. 23. That left 840, or just over 25%, of ICU beds available statewide.