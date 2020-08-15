No! Illinois plant that bottles Ski is among soda companies hit by aluminum can shortage

"Once things closed down (due to the coronavirus), there was a lot of panic buying," Meier said. "Instead of buying two cases of soda, people were buying a lot more. But that's kind of leveled out."

Sales about the same

Excel sodas and craft beers haven't been affected by the can shortage because most come in glass bottles. But the company recently starting selling some beer in lookalike plastic bottles that people can take to pools, beaches and barbecues to make up for the fact that fewer are buying kegs or ordering drafts in restaurants and bars.

Overall, Excel sales are about the same as last year, Meier said, noting the company has lost restaurant business but significantly increased deliveries of can soda to grocery and discount stores.

Meier feels the pandemic has negatively affected the company in a less-tangible way. Some of its 30 employees are working at home. Those at the plant must wear masks, and the retail store is open for curbside pickup only with no tastings.

"As a work environment, it's lost a little bit of its flavor, just because it's great to have everybody together, and you can bounce ideas off of folks and get feedback right away," Meier said.