Nokomis building partially collapses; couple that lived in apartment rescued

A building on Nokomis' main street partially collapsed, trapping a couple inside their apartment just after midnight Wednesday, said the city's fire chief.

The building on Illinois 16 houses Demi's Diner. The restaurant's husband-wife owners and operators, Jesse and Cije "Sue" Sadiku, were removed safely by Nokomis and Witt fire crews from their apartment, which is above the restaurant.

Firefighters were able to get access to a back roof to reach the couple.

In a Facebook post, Sue Sadiku said "Jesse and I are doing well."

There were no injuries in the incident.

Photos showed a large pile of bricks and building signage in front of the restaurant.

Fire chief Michael Smalley said it appeared to be "a structural failure," but that the state fire marshal is continuing to investigate.

Smalley said there is "minor damage" to an adjacent building that houses the Nokomis Medical Group. The medical group, which is part of Pana Community Hospital, was closed Wednesday.

Mayor Mike Holliday said Demi's was the only free-standing restaurant in town.