Peoria board hears arguments over keeping or tearing down Columbus statue

Doug Johnson, of the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, said the statue of Columbus represents a person accused of "genocide, slavery, and child sex trafficking." No public money, he said, should be used to preserve or to store the statue as well.

In 1902, it arrived in the new Uplands subdivision as a gift of the developers, then moved to Bradley Park in 1947. Before its current home, it was near an intersection where it was deemed a traffic hazard and taken down, a fact that some used to say that it has been moved once, so do it again.

But Courtney Baxter, a history major and a graduate student with a focus in public history or how things are displayed, noted statues aren't put up necessarily to teach about but rather to honor people. If teaching history was the goal, she noted more statues of Adolph Hitler or Josef Stalin would be around as they had profound influences on humanity.

But she also said the line must be drawn and honoring someone with a legacy such as Columbus' might not be the best. She also noted that Columbus' actions were attacked during his own lifetime, causing him to lose a political post in the New World.