Pritzker says new retail marijuana licenses should be awarded in the fall, but admits process has been ‘far from perfect'

After the rescoring is completed, the state will hold a lottery to determine who gets the 75 new licenses. Only 21 finalists initially were deemed eligible for the lottery, out of hundreds of applicants submitting thousands of applications.

Many of the finalists included wealthy white owners, some with political connections, continuing a trend set into motion by the state’s original medical marijuana law, passed in 2013.

In addition, more than 800 applicants have applied for craft grower, infuser or transporter licenses, which like the dispensary licenses were delayed from being awarded this summer.

KPMG is in the “final stages” of scoring those applications, and the state will announce the results in coming weeks, a spokeswoman said.

The state’s cannabis licensing program is being rolled out in stages so that regulators and lawmakers can learn and make corrections along the way, senior cannabis adviser Toi Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also said she understands concerns that some of the finalists that qualified for the lottery may have “fronts,” or people improperly posing as social equity owners, and that regulators will have a “laser focus” to expose any illegitimate ownership.