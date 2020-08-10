Pritzker urges residents to embrace masks to slow the spread of COVID-19

“In the last few months, research has evolved from the early days of the coronavirus, when it was shown that wearing masks protected others you’re with,” Pritzker said. “Now, study after study after study has shown us that if you wear a mask, it protects you too.”

“But we’re not doing this only because the medical professionals and the experts are telling us it’s necessary, or because it’s what the public is demanding,” Pritzker said. “We’re also doing this for the businesses that are following the rules while their competitors flout them. We’re doing this for the people who have to work in the stores, where their bosses won’t enforce public health rules, thereby putting their lives and health at risk. We’re doing this to reduce or even eliminate community spread so that if parents want their kids to go back to school, they’ll have the best chance of preserving the option of in-person learning this fall.”