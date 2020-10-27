Prizker, health department director warn of COVID case increases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ezike said the hospitalization and death toll increases have followed weeks of rising positivity rates.

“People want to poke holes in the stats,” she said at a news conference in the Chicago suburb of Hazel Crest Tuesday. “You can't deny people in the hospital with COVID; you can't deny people who have died with it.”

“So all of these metrics are moving in the same direction,” she added, “which really validates that this test positivity really does give you that inkling and the fact that the test positivity goes up, it's followed by cases going up, followed by hospitalizations going up, followed by death and that's the trend, the trajectory, that we need to turn around.”

Chicago, which makes up Region 11, had a test positivity rate of 7.8%, according to the latest data, but it also saw increases in positivity rates and hospitalizations for at least seven of 10 days, which triggered the added mitigations.

Per the mitigation measures, meetings, social events and gatherings both indoor and outdoor will be capped at the lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity for those under Tier 1 of the mitigation plan, while casinos will close at 11 p.m. and be capped at 25% of capacity. Party buses will not be allowed to operate.