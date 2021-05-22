Protest leads to investigation at Unit 40 schools

Beyond the issue of bullying, Estrada's organizing caught the eye of a local disability rights group.

Michael Egbert is the executive director of Opportunities for Access, an advocacy group based in Mt. Vernon that serves people with disabilities in the region, including Effingham County. He has been involved in mediating disputes between families of students with disabilities and school districts, as well as interventions for adults with disabilities, for more than 20 years.

When asked how frequently districts have issues providing accommodations to disabled students, Egbert said it's fairly common.

"In the counties we serve in, there's not a school district where it doesn't happen," he said at the protest.

He added in a follow up interview that, while he wasn't aware of any specific issues with Unit 40, he hopes the district will take the opportunity to shore up its practices.

"I'd say this is a wake up call," said Egbert. "If they're doing anything that's on the edge, they'll get back off the edge."

Eighteen percent of Unit 40 students, or about one in five, has a disability requiring an IEP, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.