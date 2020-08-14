Protesters plan to march onto Chicago expressway on Saturday to rally against police brutality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Protesters are planning to march onto the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday and rally against police brutality, according to an organizer.

The protest is scheduled to begin about noon at Robert Taylor Park, 39 W. 47th St., on the South Side. Organizers are hoping to attract at least 25,000 to march in the northbound lanes of the expressway, according to Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, president of Tikkun Chai Inter-National, a humanitarian group.

Yosef hopes travelers inconvenienced by the demonstration will think about people who have been killed by police. He hopes to organize a similar march on the Eisenhower Expressway in the future.

“Try putting on the shoes of those mothers,” he said of families affected by police brutality.

The event will begin at the park with speakers and a rally, before marchers will enter the Dan Ryan at 47th Street, Yosef said.

For security reasons, he said he could not say where the protesters plan to exit the expressway, but he said the organizers are working with the Illinois State Police to make sure protesters are safe.

Yosef could not say whether the protest will shut down all northbound lanes of the expressway, or if the state police would keep some lanes open.