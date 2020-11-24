Reports detail domestic incident allegedly involving former Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson

Johnson's wife told responding officers she wanted to show them something upstairs that needed to be reported, according to the police documents. The officers saw no visible injuries on her, the paperwork noted, she did not seem distressed and did not say that she was the victim of a battery.

When officers got to her second-floor bedroom, Johnson's wife showed them burned clothing on a damaged comforter. She told them that a few hours earlier, there was a "heated altercation" with Johnson over their relationship, and he took a Lysol can and a lighter "with the intention" to light some of his wife's clothing on fire.

That action "resulted in small flames on the clothes lying on the bed and comforter," the police reports stated.

Johnson's wife said she tried to stop him from doing more damage, at which point he grabbed her by both arms and moved her aside. She was able to pat out the burning clothes and Johnson left the bedroom, she told police.

By the time officers had gathered information from Johnson's wife, a sergeant on the scene learned that Johnson had been in the home and left, according to the police reports.

Johnson's wife said she didn't want him arrested because of "extra stress in his life and only wanted a report," the police reports state.