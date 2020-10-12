 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scattered storms, wind gusts expected across Central Illinois, weather service says
0 comments
top story

Scattered storms, wind gusts expected across Central Illinois, weather service says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Scattered showers are expected mainly before 3 p.m. today with wind gusts reaching a high of 39 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Weather officials say scattered showers may bring thunderstorms east of I-55, although the threat for severe weather remains low.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Clear conditions will arrive by Monday night with temperatures reaching a low of 44 degrees, the weather service says. 

History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding

History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding

A look back at the rains and floods of the past.

1 of 40

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Get a flu shot --- and wear a mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News