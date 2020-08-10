You have permission to edit this article.
Shelby County health officials report 4 new cases of COVID, bringing county total to 83
Shelby County health officials report 4 new cases of COVID, bringing county total to 83

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say four residents tested positive for COVID-19, reporting a total of 83 cases in Shelby County in a Monday statement.

The Shelby County Health Department says the residents are a 47-year-old male, 57-year-old male, 11-year-old male and 36-year-old female, three of which are experiencing mild symptoms and the other reported as asymptomatic. 

Symptoms of coronavirus usually appear within two to 14 days after initial exposure that include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, officials say. Residents are encouraged to social distance and wash hands frequently. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

