Snow, gusty winds blow across Central Illinois

“That’s more snow than we’ve seen in a decade,” Chris Stumpf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Back in Macon County, Bird said Sunday that whether to activate his fleet of snow plows and gritters would depend what the temperature did overnight.

He said recent rains had warmed road surfaces somewhat, making it harder for snow to stick. “Right now we’re just kind of eyeballing the situation to see how Mother Nature is going to treat us,” he added. “Is she going to be nice or is she going to be mean to us? Usually, she is pretty mean.”

Bird said he looks for the first telltale signs of trouble on bridges and overpasses, which always start to freeze first when temperatures begin to drop.

“If we see that, we’ll automatically get the trucks in because you are going to have to go put some salt out there to keep them from continuing to freeze,” he said. “That is the main thing I am worried about right now.”

The NWS issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook early Sunday that warned of wind gusts up to 30 mph and, on roads where snow does get a chance to accumulate, driving conditions could become slick.