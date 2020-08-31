Some Secretary of State centers experiencing long delays

Armed with books, lawn chairs and cups of coffee, Illinois drivers formed a line that snaked down the block of the driver’s license office in Chicago's Jefferson Park hours before the front door cracked open at 7:30 a.m.
Some sat under a tent working on their computers; others scrolled through their phones, ignoring passersby. One woman, using her backpack as a pillow, covered her face with a yellow sweatshirt and napped, resigned to the misery of a long wait.
Grace Pirkle, 15, and her father, John Pirkle, of Chicago, set up their blue lawn chairs at 6 a.m. on a recent weekday so Grace could get her driver’s permit. The pair came to the Chicago North Illinois Secretary of State Facility on Elston Avenue prepared with a backpack of bottled water, apple slices and Goldfish.
This was their second attempt. The previous week, they went to an office in Plano because they thought the lines would be shorter. They were even longer there. This time, they were determined to leave with a permit.
“I’ll take the train to school, but we’re doing online from school so it doesn’t really matter. I just want to get this over with,” Grace said.
Mark Nerkaj, 19, misplaced his license a few weeks ago, just as he was getting ready to move back to University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for his second year of college. During his first trip to the facility to get his license years ago, Nerkaj estimated he waited less than half an hour. This time, he planned his day around the wait.
“It’s been pretty good here at least,” he said. “We’re all spread out, everyone is playing their part.”
Orange cones set up along the perimeter of the line marked 6-foot distances between customers.
As the COVID-19 pandemic changes traditional business practices, the dreaded wait at the secretary of state’s office has gotten longer — much longer — with more customers in line because of social distancing guidelines and the backlog from offices being closed during the pandemic shutdown.
The secretary of state is now playing catch-up, said Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Illinois secretary of state’s office. The increase comes after the offices were closed for two months during the beginning of the pandemic. Though they are averaging fewer overall customers, social distancing and customer limits have reduced the number of people who can be served in a given day.
To help shorten the lines, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced a series of extended deadlines.
Last week, the department said the expiration date for valid driver’s licenses held by Illinois drivers who are 75 or older has been extended. These drivers with 2020 driver’s license expiration dates do not need to visit a facility to renew their driver’s licenses until shortly before their birthday in 2021. For those younger than 75, expired documents will remain valid until Nov. 1 so some can avoid waiting in line in the hot weather.
“People don’t have to rush in, they do have more time,” Druker said. “A backlog accumulated. We’re in a situation where we’re really trying to play catch-up.”
Other precautions include added gear for employees assessing a driver in a behind-the-wheel exam, he said. Employees and drivers must both wear face masks. Employees also wear gloves and put plastic on the passenger seat during driving exams, he added. Facilities are following social distancing guidelines and are equipped with Plexiglas dividers inside.
Eva Pinto, 15, was also waiting to get her driver’s permit. She started driver’s education courses in early March and has been patiently waiting for the driver’s license offices to open.
“I’m hoping with social distancing and masks, we can move forward in our lives safely. It’s going to take communication, but cars can be wiped down, instructors can wear masks,” her mother, Jennifer Pinto, said. “It seems optimistic coronavirus will be under control by the time she (gets her regular driver’s license and) drives.”
Many teenagers have missed out on prom and didn’t get to attend graduation ceremonies because of the pandemic.
But at least Eva is getting the coming-of-age experience of waiting in line at the driver’s license office, Pinto said.
