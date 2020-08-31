Some Secretary of State centers experiencing long delays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Armed with books, lawn chairs and cups of coffee, Illinois drivers formed a line that snaked down the block of the driver’s license office in Chicago's Jefferson Park hours before the front door cracked open at 7:30 a.m.

Some sat under a tent working on their computers; others scrolled through their phones, ignoring passersby. One woman, using her backpack as a pillow, covered her face with a yellow sweatshirt and napped, resigned to the misery of a long wait.

Grace Pirkle, 15, and her father, John Pirkle, of Chicago, set up their blue lawn chairs at 6 a.m. on a recent weekday so Grace could get her driver’s permit. The pair came to the Chicago North Illinois Secretary of State Facility on Elston Avenue prepared with a backpack of bottled water, apple slices and Goldfish.

This was their second attempt. The previous week, they went to an office in Plano because they thought the lines would be shorter. They were even longer there. This time, they were determined to leave with a permit.

“I’ll take the train to school, but we’re doing online from school so it doesn’t really matter. I just want to get this over with,” Grace said.