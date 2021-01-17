Southern Illinois first to return to indoor dining, state Department of Public Health says

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday afternoon that Region 5, which covers southern Illinois, is the first to enter the state’s Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations and resume indoor dining.
The region will now be allowed to abide by the loosest regulations, including indoor dining service limited to either 25 guests or 25% capacity per room, whichever is fewer, according to public health department. Indoor service reservations are limited to two hours and four people per party maximum.
Region 5 includes the following counties: Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Franklin, Hamilton, White, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Massac, Pulaski, Alexander, Union, Jackson and Williamson.
Two regions — 1, Northwest Illinois, and 2, Central Illinois — are in Tier 2 mitigations, while all other regions are in Tier 3.
Tier 1 mitigations may go into effect if a region meets the three metrics: test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days; available intensive care unit and medical bed capacity greater than or equal to 20% for three consecutive days; and no sustained increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
If the region experiences a sustained resurgence of COVID-19, then it may return to stricter measures, the department said.
Region 5 still will not be allowed to have dancing or large congregations indoors, the department said. Patrons will also not be allowed to order or sit at the bar.
For social gatherings, the limit is also 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors, whichever is fewer, the department said. This does not apply to students during classroom learning or sports. Party buses will also not be allowed.