Springfield group rallies, remembers Breonna Taylor after grand jury decision

There were at least three Klieg light stands on the lawn of the police headquarters and large flower plant stands were placed outside of the entrance, seemingly to separate the crowd.

Joshua Capers of Springfield said he felt a call to action in coming out Wednesday.

"This one hit a little harder than usual," Capers, a father of two children, admitted. "She didn't deserve to die like that. It's just a shame and I'm here to speak my voice and be heard."

Suzanne Tockey of Springfield joined the rally at the Capitol.

Wearing a Black Lives Matter button and carrying a sign that read "I see you! I stand with you!" Tockey noted the decision in Louisville came weeks after the 65th anniversary of the lynching of Emmett Till in Mississippi.

"We're still treating black lives in this country," Tockey said, "like they don't matter. We need to address the racism we have in our system."

Erin Byrd of Springfield, holding a "Fight for Love" sign, thought the grand jury decision was "bogus" and that all three officers should have been charged.

"People are targeted for the color of their skin," Byrd said.