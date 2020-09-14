State: 1,373 new COVID cases reported Monday; recovery rate at 96% statewide

×
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday released updated data showing 1,373 new cases of coronavirus disease statewide. The recovery rate stands at 96%.
There also were the following deaths:
• Cook County: 1 female 70s
• Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
• Randolph County: 1 female 80s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
Other data released Monday:
- IDPH is reporting a total of 262,744 cases, including 8,314 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 7-13 is 3.6%
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,930 specimens for a total of 4,771,796
- As of last night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
- Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 131 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
