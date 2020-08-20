State announces SAT makeup dates for high school students who missed spring exams because of COVID-19

Illinois education officials have announced new fall SAT dates for high school seniors who missed the state-provided exams last spring when they were postponed after COVID-19 shut down schools.
All high school juniors in the state are typically required to take the SAT with Essay exam, and many use that score on college and scholarship applications. Because those tests were delayed last spring, the Illinois State Board of Education is requesting that schools offer the test Sept. 24 or Oct. 14, or both days, for seniors who want the chance to take it before such applications are due.
However, schools that are planning only remote learning this fall, such as Chicago Public Schools, are asked to have their seniors take the SAT next April along with this year’s junior class.
At a state education board meeting Wednesday, some members raised concerns about offering in-person testing this fall and, more broadly, whether other standardized tests should be given. Secretary Cristina Pacione-Zayas asked whether the board would consider applying for a standardized testing waiver from the federal government, as the state of Georgia has done.
“I really think we need to consider what are all of the tools in our tool kit that we can use to construct a very strong case for suspending this (testing),” Pacione-Zayas said. “I really do not see this being writ-large beneficial to students, to educators, to school administrators. I really think we need to consider this long and hard.”
Other board members pointed out it is unlikely the federal government will issue such a waiver and argued that without a direct order, suspending the tests could be detrimental for districts that rely on funding attached to test scores.
“I’m just going to be really honest: You’ve got districts out here that are in desperate need of those Title I dollars,” said Vice Chair Donna Leak.
Still, Leak maintains she has never been a fan of the state assessments and believes this issue requires a longer conversation.
At Wednesday’s meeting, officials also announced updates to the Illinois Report Cards, which are collections of testing, demographic and other data that are provided for each public school in Illinois and are the main state measurements of school performance. This year, report cards will display qualifiers, such as “no data available” or “calculated with concerns,” next to metrics that were affected by the COVID-19 school closures.
