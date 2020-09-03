 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State releases updated COVID data
0 comments
top story

State releases updated COVID data

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday  announced 1,360 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

There also have been the following 25 deaths: 

- Alexander County: 1 male 60s

- Coles County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Edgar County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Kendall County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 60s

- Peoria County: 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Other data: 

  • IDPH is reporting a total of 240,003 cases, including 8,115 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 27–Sept. 2 is 4.4%
  • As of last night, 1,620 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
  • Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Updated Illinois COVID data for Wednesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News