State’s COVID-19 cases, new unemployment claims spike

That brought the total COVID-19 casualty count to 9,127 among 331,620 confirmed cases, while testing has surpassed 6.5 million since the pandemic began.

The latest casualties came in one person in their 20s, one in their 50s, eight in their 60s, 17 in their 70s and the rest 80 or older.

The pandemic and associated restrictions continue to wreak havoc on the state and national economy, as the Illinois Department of Employment Security reported that 47,528 Illinoisans filed first-time unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 10, an increase of 31 percent from the previous week. That was accompanied by an 8 percent decrease in continued unemployment claims, which hit 447,060 for the week.

Nationally, there were 898,000 new unemployment claims for the week, an increase of 53,000 or 6 percent from the previous week.

Meanwhile, Region 1 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, which includes the northwest part of the state, saw its positivity rate increase to 10.3 percent, according to the most recent data. It has been under increased mitigations such as the closure of restaurants and bars to indoor service since Oct. 3.

Thus far, the positivity rate has only increased recently, and it must fall below 6.5 percent for three straight days for those mitigations to be lifted.