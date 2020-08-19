Statehouse statues of Stephen Douglas, Pierre Menard to be removed from exterior

John Hollman, clerk of the House and co-chair of the board, proposed each of the items acted upon on Wednesday. He did not suggest specific language for the rule change, only the “end goal” ensuring that King’s statue is moved.

Brad Bolin, assistant clerk of the House, pointed out the board will need to reconvene to formalize and approve the alteration. It would then go to the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, for final action before it could take effect.

There was a discussion about why the focus of Hollman’s proposals pertained to the controversial statues located outside the Statehouse and not on ones inside. Another statue of Douglas, for example, is located on the Capitol’s second level in the rotunda.

“The outdoor statue is certainly prominent, but as people come into the building, school groups do tours, in some ways the indoor statue is even more prominent than the outdoor one,” Kaiser said. “...I just see inconsistency there a little bit...It just seems to me that we’re making a decision now on Douglas — there’s two of them. Why not take them both out?”

Bolin also inquired why there was no system in place to receive public comment about the artwork removal. Lawmakers could utilize committees already instituted to generate public discussion, he suggested.