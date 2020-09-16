 Skip to main content
Student wounded in Western Illinois University campus shooting
MACOMB — A student was shot Tuesday night at Western Illinois University, in what authorities called "a roommate dispute." 

Campus police at 10:38 p.m. were notified of a student shot at Thompson Hall and a fire alarm was activated, police said in a statement. The building was evacuated.

"A male resident of Thompson was shot by a person known to him, who then fled the scene. The incident was related to a roommate dispute, and police believe this is an isolated incident," police said.

The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital, police said.

Officials were searching early Wednesday for a suspect in the shooting, the statement said. 

