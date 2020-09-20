Students and parents rally in Chicago for fall sports, chanting, ‘Let us play’

The Illinois High School Association, deferring to state officials, moved high school football, boys soccer and girls volleyball -- sports considered to be at medium to high risk of virus transmission -- to the spring. But the organization recently sought to regain authority over its calendar after surrounding states began playing contact sports without reports of major outbreaks.

At Saturday’s rally, students asked for a chance to show they could play safely. They pointed to students in the crowd who were wearing masks.

“We can do this safely, just like everyone else in the Midwest,” said Jaylen Brown, a senior football player at Wheaton South High School.

Also among the roster of speakers at Saturday’s event was Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, who has sued Pritzker over his statewide mandates related to COVID-19, alleging they are an overreach of his powers under state law.

“It’s time to take our state back,” Bailey told the crowd, adding that he drove four hours from the small village in Southern Illinois to be there.