Sunday update: Illinois reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said there have been 301,541 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll has reached 8,791. The state topped 300,000 cases on Saturday.
In the past 24 hours, Illinois has reported 51,656 COVID-19 tests.
The seven-day for positive rate is 3.3%.
As of Saturday evening 1,521 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 140 on ventilators. The recovery rate is 96%.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.
Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.
THE SUGGESTIONS
In a news release pointing out that “the safest way to celebrate is to stay home,” IDPH said trick-or-treaters this year should only travel with other members of their household.
Both trick-or-treaters and those passing out candy must wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. That means the latter group should consider leaving the candy outside.
'BEST TOOLS'
“IDPH recognizes that some who will choose to gather together anyway, and instead of denying that reality, we are issuing guidance and recommendations for safer ways to celebrate together in person,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Remember, we know what our best tools are: wearing our masks, keeping our distance, limiting event sizes, washing your hands, and looking out for public health and each other.”
PROVIDED
WHAT ABOUT MASKS?
As for costumes, people will need to add proper face coverings to their getups. A Halloween mask usually doesn’t fit that bill, according to the release. If it’s impossible to breathe with both a cloth and costume mask on, trick-or-treaters must discard the latter one. And people should not eat the candy they collect without washing their hands, the release said.
One alternative that health officials suggested was setting up tables with spaced-out candy, so trick-or-treaters can do a lap while maintaining 6 feet of distance, perhaps with reserved time slots.
PHASE 4
The release also issued a reminder that haunted houses are prohibited under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s phase four reopening plan, but one-way haunted forests or walks are doable as long as 6-foot distance is maintained.
Adult or bar parties have to follow the limit of 50 people or under 50% of the building’s maximum capacity, whichever is fewer. Hay rides also must not exceed the 50% capacity.
Scott P. Yates, Rockford Register Star
