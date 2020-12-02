Support for Madigan further erodes as first member of his leadership team says he’s lost her vote

A member of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s Democratic leadership team announced in a letter Monday that she will not support him for another term in charge of the chamber.

State Rep. Kathleen Willis of Addison, the majority conference chairperson, joins 18 rank-and-file Democrats in publicly opposing another term for the nation’s longest-serving state House speaker. Madigan, who’s been tied to a federal bribery investigation, is now facing opposition from more than one-quarter of his members.

Even before Willis’ announcement, Madigan was short of the 60 votes he needs to win another two years leading the chamber. Despite the opposition, Madigan has showed no sign of giving up his 36-year hold on the speaker’s gavel, vowing to remain a candidate and claiming “significant support.”

But Willis said Madigan has become too much of a “distraction” to maintain her support.

“I feel strongly that our caucus has a lot of hard work to accomplish in the upcoming legislative session and we need to put the distraction that has been created by Representative Madigan behind us and move forward in mending the state of Illinois,” Willis wrote to the other members of the House Democratic caucus.