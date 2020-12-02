Support for Madigan further erodes as first member of his leadership team says he’s lost her vote

A member of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s Democratic leadership team announced in a letter Monday that she will not support him for another term in charge of the chamber.
State Rep. Kathleen Willis of Addison, the majority conference chairperson, joins 18 rank-and-file Democrats in publicly opposing another term for the nation’s longest-serving state House speaker. Madigan, who’s been tied to a federal bribery investigation, is now facing opposition from more than one-quarter of his members.
Even before Willis’ announcement, Madigan was short of the 60 votes he needs to win another two years leading the chamber. Despite the opposition, Madigan has showed no sign of giving up his 36-year hold on the speaker’s gavel, vowing to remain a candidate and claiming “significant support.”
But Willis said Madigan has become too much of a “distraction” to maintain her support.
“I feel strongly that our caucus has a lot of hard work to accomplish in the upcoming legislative session and we need to put the distraction that has been created by Representative Madigan behind us and move forward in mending the state of Illinois,” Willis wrote to the other members of the House Democratic caucus.
Willis was elected to the House in 2012 as part of an early wave of Democrats who made inroads in the longtime Republican stronghold of DuPage County. With significant help from Madigan’s campaign apparatus, she unseated Rep. Angelo “Skip” Saviano, a veteran Republican lawmaker. Willis was elected to a fifth term last month, defeating her Republican opponent, Anthony Airdo, by more than 30 percentage points.
Opposition to Madigan began building publicly after Commonwealth Edison admitted in an agreement with federal prosecutors in July that it had engaged in yearslong bribery scheme aimed at currying favor with the speaker. Madigan has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.
What began with a handful of members over the summer accelerated in recent weeks after a disappointing Nov. 3 election. House Democrats lost one seat and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed graduated-rate income tax proposal was resoundingly rejected by voters, who also went against retaining Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride to the bench. Republicans and well-funded opposition groups made Madigan a central issue in all of those campaigns.
The tipping point for several House Democrats was a Nov. 18 indictment of longtime Madigan confidant and ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain on federal bribery charges. Also indicted were former ComEd and Exelon CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and Jay Doherty, a former ComEd consultant and the former head of the City Club of Chicago.
In the two days after a federal grand jury in Chicago issued the indictment, 10 House Democrats joined eight others who had previously publicly stated their opposition to Madigan.
The first order of business when the new House convenes Jan. 13 will be the election of a speaker, which requires 60 votes. Democrats are expected to have 73 seats to the Republicans’ 45.
Only one other lawmaker, Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego, has publicly declared her candidacy for the speakership, but she hasn’t received any significant support from the opposition.
Madigan also faces a House committee investigation into whether he committed “conduct on becoming to a legislator” in connection with the ComEd bribery scandal and should face potential discipline.
The committee is scheduled to meet for the first time since late September on Dec. 14, but it appears unlikely to finish its work before the current term expires. Republicans on the panel have accused Democrats of stalling to protect Madigan.
