Survey: Half of Illinois high school students report using e-tobacco

“The fact that half of all high schoolers surveyed say they have used an electronic tobacco products (e-cigarette) and the frequency with which current e-cigarette users are using these products shows we need to do better to keep these products out of kids’ hands,” Lissa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said in a written statement. “There is no safe level of use of tobacco products, and no reason for a child to be using an e-cigarette.”

The CDC report was released less than two weeks after preliminary research conducted at Stanford University suggested those who sometimes use e-cigarettes are five times more likely to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease.

“Emerging research has already shown that e-cigarette use may increase coronavirus infection and cause more severe cases of lung disease — and we are only beginning to understand the lasting health impacts of this virus,” Dr. Ravi Kalhan, director of Northwestern University’s Asthma and COPD Program, said in a written statement. “Just a year after we first saw unprecedented cases of lung illness related to vaping, and now facing the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially concerning to see a growing number of teens are putting themselves at risk by using e-cigarettes.”