Suspect in Western Illinois University shooting being held in Chicago on $1 million bond

MACOMB -- The Western Illinois University student accused of shooting his roommate earlier this week is to return to Macomb soon to face charges.

Kavion Poplous was being held on $1 million bond in the Cook County Jail in Chicago, according to McDonough County State's Attorney Matt Kwacala.

Poplous, 18, of Chicago was arrested Wednesday after he surrendered to police in that city. He departed Macomb following the shooting, which took place about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in a residence hall on the WIU campus.

Charges filed against Poplous are two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

If convicted, Poplous might face a mandatory minimum of six years in prison and as many as 45 years.

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office is arranging with Cook County counterparts for Poplous to be transported to Macomb over the weekend or early next week, Kwacala said Friday.

Kwacala would not comment about specifics regarding Poplous' case.