Teutopolis gets new Village Hall

He said board members deserve credit for final building project. Serving as board members during the project were Dave Tegler, Dan Zerrusen, Jane Summers, John Mette, Greg Oseland and Bernie Hartke.

"They did everything from determining the size of the rooms to picking out the colors," Hess said.

He said retiring Village Clerk Sharon Will and incoming Village Clerk Amy Vahling were an essential part of the project.

"They were involved pretty heavily with all of the paperwork and communicating with contractors," Hess said.

"We originally planned on a building bigger than this. It was over a million dollars and we only had a close to a million dollars saved," Hess said. "This building should be good for the citizens to use for a long time."

Village Clerk Sharon Will said when she started working for the village 36 years ago they were in the former village hall building that once was a fire station. She said the building was starting to fall apart and needed more storage space.

"We were sometime just shoving stuff into whatever space we had and sometimes moving things around here so something more would fit," Will said. "My office used to be a small narrow room."