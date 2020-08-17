The coronavirus takes, but couple believes the Lord giveth

Turns out, New Covenant was just what Sara needed.

“It was a very trying time,” Sara said. “My father was in hospice. He had lung cancer. I was in a very emotional state. They were able to comfort me during that time, as well as wash my laundry. They touched every aspect of my life. The just showed love. My husband felt at home. I just felt the love of God. It was very comforting. I felt at peace.”

Nick said he felt the presence of the Holy Spirit during that very first visit. And Nick, who can be shy, Sara said, instantly made up his mind.

“Right then, and in that moment, I decided to join with my family,” Nick said. Nick has since given his testimony that New Covenant videotaped and shared on social media.

He’s enthusiastic about his spiritual growth and he feels the church’s classes helped with it.

“They teach you the foundation of the gospel, how it all started,” Nick said.

Nick also feels he’s grown in his relationship with God, too.

“I’ve changed a lot,” Nick said. “I feel more humble, you know? It seems like I’ve found my peace again. No matter what situation it is, you know God always has your back and not to worry.