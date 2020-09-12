The first COVID-19 patients in Illinois faced stigma, bigotry. But experts say their contributions to science taught the US much about the virus. (copy)

Jaime Zalewski, infection preventionist, recalled waving to the patient from outside her room.

“You could see that she was scared,” Zalewski said. “If I were in her shoes, I’d be very scared too. They’re doing all these different tests, you’re sitting in a room by yourself. I was worried for her, for her well-being.”

The couple gave urine and stool samples for analysis. Blood was taken for serology testing. The wife and husband were also retested for the coronavirus every few days, back when uncomfortable nasopharyngeal swab tests -- often dubbed the brain biopsy -- were the only kind available.

Health officials said results took a while, because the CDC lab was the only facility processing them. The Illinois Department of Public Health became the first state in the nation to begin testing for the coronavirus in February, first at its Chicago lab and later at labs in Carbondale and Springfield.

“I’m sure she probably felt like a guinea pig,” Zalewski said. “And in some ways probably she was, because we just didn’t know. And that information we received has really helped shape not only our protocols, how we’re handling this emerging pathogen, but how our nation is handling the emerging pathogen.”