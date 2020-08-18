The lakes of Coles County: By the numbers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Lake Paradise, Lake Mattoon and Lake Charleston are three important features for both fresh water and recreation in our region. They also tell the region's rich history, from prairies to railroads to World War II.

1907

Year that the future Lake Paradise was formed on the Little Wabash River southwest of Mattoon as a reliable water supply to the city and its growing railroad industry. The spillway was raised in 1914 and 1922 to meet demand.

210

Acres of lake's surface area. It was purchased by the city in the 1930s and a second dam was built. Cottages were later built.

11,500

Acres of Lake Paradise Watershed, which includes a small portion of Moultrie and Shelby counties, according to an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency report. It would remain the city's only source of drinking water

1958