There are more than 221,000 PPP stories in Illinois. Some small businesses got millions. Some got $73.

Omni got a $338,675 PPP loan in April to support its 26 employees. The company, located in a remodeled dairy, has used the funds to weather a challenging year, completing ongoing construction projects while the design team was mostly idled by a dearth of new development.

“The PPP delivered essential resources to us at a time of crisis, when we really needed it,” said Molly Meyer, 38, CEO and founder.

The PPP process has had hurdles, Meyer said, from application delays with Fifth Third Bank to navigating the forgiveness process, which she has yet to tackle. But the funds lasted just long enough for new projects to begin filtering in, she said.

Meyer said the workload has flip-flopped, with design for new projects picking up as construction wanes, a reflection of some optimism among developers that 2021 may be better than 2020.

While Meyer still has concerns about the real estate and construction industries over the next two years, she said the biggest issue facing her company may be next year’s tax bill. The IRS said last month businesses cannot deduct expenses paid for with PPP funds.