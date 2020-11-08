These community meals bring southern Illinoisans together

One longstanding community food event that provides homestyle meals to local residents while supporting a boundless amount of charities are the dinners cooked and served at the Murphysboro Knights of Columbus.

Garrett Cook, a member of the Catholic fraternal organization for more than 20 years, has worked with other members of the Knights of Columbus to keep their twice monthly community dinners available to the public even if the usual dine-in buffet option is no longer feasible during the pandemic restrictions. Without the Knights of Columbus hall being rented for weddings, reunions, and other events, the members have had to work hard to make up for the financial shift.

“We’ve really had to rethink to continue. These dinners are the only way we can keep going right now,” Cook said.

However, the feel of camaraderie is still present in the warm building with the savory smell of cooked chickens being chopped and added to boiling pots of hand-rolled dumplings, watching men gather to prepare food and talk quietly amongst themselves about their lives and activities. The excitement grows as the diners start lining up in their vehicles to purchase their meals, with orders taken at one end of the building and delivered outside the rear door on the opposite end of the building.