Thousands without power as storm system moves through Central Illinois

Waves of powerful storms raked across Illinois Friday night, causing damage across multiple counties.
Multiple weather systems moved northeast starting in the evening from the St. Louis area, where 70 mph winds were reported.
In Pontoon Beach,
an Amazon distribution center collapsed, trapping employees inside. A large tornado had been reported in the Edwardsville area just after 8 p.m. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued several reports of "radar-confirmed" tornadoes in the region.
The Collinsville Emergency Management Agency on Facebook called it a “mass casualty incident.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a tweet said: "
My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources."
Various tornado and thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued through the evening as the storm system moved in. Severe weather systems occurred from the mid-Mississippi to Ohio Valleys.
In Central Illinois, the worst damage appeared to be south of Decatur, although the full scope is not yet known.
The National Weather Service says a radar-confirmed tornado was located near Lakewood in southern Shelby County. Damage also was reported in Gays in Moultrie County, where the weather service said a tornado also was confirmed.
Thousands are without power in Central Illinois, with large outages in Dalton City, Lovington, Clinton, Mattoon and Gays,
according to Ameren.
