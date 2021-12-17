TikTok threat leads to increased police presence at Unit 40 schools

The Effingham Police Department will be stepping up morning patrols Friday after a violent threat on the social media site TikTok went viral.

EPD and Effingham Unit 40 schools had been having discussions regarding the threat, which asked students to make bomb and shooting threats against their schools during "National Shoot Up Your School Day" on Friday.

As a result, those on patrol will be allowed to enter school buildings during the morning Friday to check for anything out of the ordinary, something that has been limited over the past two years due to COVID-19.

Neither Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan nor Police Chief Jason McFarland believe the threat is serious. But regardless, McFarland is having his officers ready if the worst-case scenario happens.

"Unfortunately, this isn't the first incident we've had of this," McFarland said. "It's becoming more commonplace and the appropriate response generally is to have an increased presence in schools and reassure the parents in the community that the police are there."

In a letter to parents, Doan reminded them there was no threat related to Unit 40 in particular. He felt the district needed to notify parents of the threat in order to keep them informed, while leaning on the work done between Unit 40 and EPD to ensure safety at schools on a daily basis.

"The threat does not specify a state or location and there is no credible information that this threat is, in any way, related to Unit 40 schools," Doan said. "Effingham Unit 40 has a wonderful working relationship with the Effingham Police Department. We work together to keep our students and staff safe on a daily basis."

McFarland and Doan want people to remain vigilant for any suspicious behavior that could put students, staff and the general public at risk. In particular, McFarland believes the threat will be a learning experience for the public and for his department.

"You should always remain vigilant and report suspicious activity," McFarland said

Zach Roth can be reached at zach.roth@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at (217) 347-7151 ext. 132 or (217) 899-4338.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0