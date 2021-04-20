U.S. 51 work in Shelby County to begin Thursday

Construction on U.S. 51 near Moweaqua will begin Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The work, which includes a more than 4-mile stretch between a half-mile north of the Shelby County line to the Christian County line, includes resurfacing, guardrail upgrades and pavement markings.

The more than $7 million project is being funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital construction program approved in 2019.

Work is expected to be complete this fall. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time for trips through the area and to consider alternative routes.

