University of Illinois at Chicago nurses and service workers march downtown as part of days-long strike

Though SEIU Local 73 said the service workers will continue to strike until they reach an agreement, Illinois Nurses Association has said the strike will last seven days, making Friday the last day nurses could strike before they are called back to work.

The nurses' strike was scheduled to end at 6:59 a.m. Saturday, Illinois Nurses Association spokesman Chris Martin said. Nurses can call another strike, but they will have to vote on it and notify the hospital first, Martin said.

Friday’s demonstrations drew workers, many of them Black and Latino employees, represented by SEIU Local 73.

Standing outside the Thompson Center with a sweater and a face mask, Angie Ross, who has worked at UIC for about eight years, said she is on strike because she wants to see the university and hospital implement more safety measures.

Ross, 35, of Chicago, is a building service worker who cleans hospital rooms at the University of Illinois Hospital. She said she and her colleagues don’t have enough cleaning supplies to disinfect hospital rooms after each patient visit.

Ross said she has a 3-year-old daughter with asthma, and fears getting infected with the coronavirus at work and bringing it home to her child.

“I risk her life every day, and I don’t have a choice,” she said.

