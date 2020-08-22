University of Illinois expects COVID-19 cases to multiply as students return but says it can stop the spread with new saliva test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 cases in the Urbana-Champaign area will rise as college students flock back to campus for the fall semester, but the University of Illinois says it’s prepared to handle the influx with quick saliva-based tests and quarantining procedures.

With move-in beginning this week, the university conducted more than 30,000 saliva tests on students, faculty and staff between Monday and Thursday and identified about 100 positive cases, according to Martin Burke, a chemistry professor spearheading the testing program.

So far, that’s in line with the school’s statistical modeling, which predicts an increase in campus cases as the semester gets underway. Classes begin Monday and will be offered with remote and in-person components.

“There is going to be a bump,” Burke said Friday. “We are going to get an increased number of cases if people move back into our Champaign-Urbana community, but we are ready for it.”

All eyes are on UIUC as it attempts to do what other large universities have struggled to accomplish in the last few weeks: reopen campus, fill dorms and offer face-to-face classes without seeing infections surge among students.