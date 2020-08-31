Violations of COVID policy could lead to Bradley students' removal from campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA -- Fall-semester classes at Bradley University have just begun. Students have been back on campus only about 10 days.

But for those who violate university COVID-19 guidelines, their time on the Hilltop might be short.

Bradley has delineated a series of COVID-related expectations for its constituency. Among them is a face-mask requirement in classrooms and common areas. Students aren't required to wear masks in their dormitory rooms.

"Roommates are considered a family unit and aren't required to distance, but they still should when they can," Bradley spokeswoman Renee Charles stated.

Students are expected to maintain anti-COVID protocols when off campus. Presumably, this extends to parties and gatherings.

Repeated violations by students can lead to various punishments, up to and including banishment from campus. Faculty and staff in repeated violation can be subject to discipline, including placement on administrative leave without pay.

Bradley has created an online noncompliance reporting form. According to Charles, a group from the division of student affairs reviews each submission.