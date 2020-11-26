Watch now: $10,000 offered for information on shooting of ‘innocent little boy’ in his Chicago home

Chicago police huddled with community leaders and pleaded with the public to help detectives solve the case of a little boy who is fighting for his life after being shot in the head while playing inside his own home earlier this month.
“Today he is still in extremely critical condition,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Wednesday, during a news conference at police headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave., where the Office of Community Policing’s Glen Brooks and Early Walker, of the group I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, also spoke.
On Thanksgiving, the boy’s father, Clarence Williams, said his 5-year-old son, Clareon, is hospitalized at Comer Children’s Hospital and is unable to talk but can squeeze his father’s hand to lshow that “he hears us.” His eyes have been open. “He is stable,” Williams said.
Clareon is breathing on his own and moves around sometimes and tries to take the bandages off his head.
“It’s not going to be a speedy recovery,” Williams said. “He’s going to pull through this.”
A graphic video that was circulated shortly after the 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 attack in the 200 block of West 115th Street in the Far South Side’s Roseland neighborhood will be rereleased, Deenihan said, but police need more.
Detectives “really need the community’s help to solve this case,” Deenihan said.
A gunman opened fire from an SUV driving by the yellow brick four-flat where the boy and his family have been living for about five years.
Video released by police showed the SUV circling the block several times before a gunman in dark clothes crawls out of the front passenger window and opens fire across the roof.
The gunman starts to get back in, but leans out again and fires some more, according to the video.
“The video is out there, but we are asking for the public’s help,” Deenihan said.
Though the assailant or assailants shot at the building housing the little boy, the bullets were not meant for him or his family, according to police .
“There are four separate apartment units. We do not believe that the offenders were shooting at this child’s apartment,” Deenihan told a reporter. “They were targeting somebody else.”
Two days after the attack, Williams, 40, was reached at the hospital, where he was at Clareon’s bedside. “They want his brain to rest,” said Williams. “Once the swelling goes down, there’s a little hope. … He’s doing better. He’s hanging on.”
Clareon was going to begin kindergarten this year but had to pause because of the pandemic.
The night of the shooting, he was sitting next to his father, playing a game with his father on an iPad, police and his father said.
“We were sitting on the couch. I was on my iPad. He loves iPads too. Someone fired through the window,” Williams said.
Business owner Early Walker, of the group I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, announced a $10,000 reward and begged the public to call authorities if they have any information.
“There’s someone who knows who that shooter is,” Walker said.
“Here it is, on the brink of Thanksgiving. … There’s one less family member at the table this year. He’s 5 years old,” Walker said. “That makes no sense.’'
Walker said the boy is fighting for his life.
“It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and his family is praying and hoping the child survives the night,” Walker said.
“If you are the shooter and you’re watching this: Do the right thing and turn yourself in.”
32 unsolved crimes in Illinois
32 unsolved crimes in Illinois
All cases, names and descriptions are provided by the Illinois State Police website.
Visit https://www.isp.state.il.us/. If you have any information regarding the crimes listed, please contact the appropriate authorities, or send an e-mail to ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact your local ISP District.
Carol Rofstad, who was 21 when she was killed, lived in Normal, IL while attending Illinois State University. She was found beaten unconscious…
On October 2, 1976, a local farmer in unincorporated Seneca, IL, discovered the victim in a ditch along U.S. Route 6, 1/4 mile east of the LaS…
On May 26, 1980, Illinois State Police Investigations and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation reference a …
Lisa Carnes' body was found on March 30, 1984 in a field in rural Massac County near Macedonia Church Road and US Highway 45.
On April 9, 1985, the Adams County Sheriff's Department was notified of the discovery of a deceased unidentified white male (approximately 20-…
On May 20, 1986, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 01 responded to an area of abandoned railroad tracks located on the south side of I-88, …
On July 20, 1990, at 1:25 p.m., an unidentified, white female body, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall and 120-130lbs. in weight, was found in a bea…
Robin Renea Abrams was reported missing on October 4, 1990. Abrams was last seen at approximately 4:00 PM, in the area of Goodenow Road, in Be…
On August 23, 1992, Tammy J. Zywicki departed Evanston, Illinois, for college in Grinnell, Iowa, where she was expected to arrive that evening…
On January 27, 1993, the head of a white female was found in a wooded area in the Wayne Fitzgerald State Park in Jefferson County, Illinois. P…
On Feb. 3, 1993, the wife of Keith L. Brown 34, of Buckner reported her husband was missing. Brown's blue 1989 Plymouth hatchback, (IL. Reg. K…
Carmen Charneco was found murdered on July 24, 1993 on Interstate 90 in Elgin, Illinois.
On August 5, 1994, 30-year-old Sherry L. Lewis, a Decatur realtor, was found deceased in a Macon County residence that was for sale which she …
Illinois State Police, District Chicago Investigations is seeking assistance regarding the death of Jeffery W. Archer. He was last seen leavin…
Phillip Christensen was found deceased on August 13, 1995 on Stouffer Road in rural Sterling, IL. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wound…
The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nokomis Police Department are seeking assistance regarding the homicide…
On April 22, 1998, an unidentified male was found in a field near I-55 and Rt. 53 between the towns of Bolingbrook and Romeoville IL. He had b…
On Saturday, April 25, 1998, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the body of 20-year- old Jeremy "Chappy" Chappelear was found on Buckeye Trail, 200 f…
Amy Warner, a 23-year-old single mother of two, was killed June 29, 1999, in her home at 17 7th St. in Charleston, Illinois. No one has ever b…
On Wednesday, January 30, 2002, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of ske…
On March 11, 2002, at approximately 1:57 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of human skeletal r…
On Thursday, March 28, 2002, the Columbia Police Department along with the Major Case Squad began investigating the skeletal remains found on …
The Illinois State Police, in cooperation with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office, is seeking any information that …
On March 26, 2003, seven-year-old Streator resident Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his home. The following day, …
On May 30, 2003, the Illinois State Police began investigating a homicide in Brooklyn, IL. The vehicle and the victim were abandoned since Mon…
On July 6, 2003, 47 year-old East Moline resident Jone Knapton was reported missing. Four days later, Jone's body was located in the Green Riv…
LeAnne Taylor was last seen alive Thanksgiving weekend 2004. Her body was later found by IDOT workers on December 4, 2004, along Bypass 20 out…
On January 6, 2005 at approximately 4 p.m., the body of a male white subject was recovered from the Illinois/Michigan Shipping Canal near Summ…
On Thursday, April 5, 2007 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Barry Marcel Lowery, was found shot to death inside his residence at 640 North 53rd Str…
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…
On Wednesday, June 30, 2010 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Thomas D. Moore, an O'Fallon, IL resident, was found shot to death in the roadway in …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!