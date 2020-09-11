Watch now: 2,145 new cases of COVID reported in Illinois on Friday

Coronavirus cases that are connected to schools are also being reported, as public health officials have said for the past few weeks.

Asked at a news briefing Thursday at what level Pritzker would call for Illinois schools to fully return for in-person instruction across the state, he said, “It’s a lot lower than where we are now.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last month students across that state could return to the classroom this fall with the low positivity rate there.

“The CDC have said that below 5% is something everybody should strive for, but with regard to what level at which we would just send every kid back to school, I don’t know what that number should be, but we’re a long way from it,” Pritzker said this week. “We’ll be looking at what number we ought to be looking at, but there’s no region that’s even close, though, to where New York is.”

Public health officials said cases have been tied to college parties, bars, weddings and travel to neighboring states, while “general transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.”